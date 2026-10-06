Google unveils Wiz-powered AI cybersecurity initiative at Cloud Next 2026
Technology
At Google Cloud Next 2026, Google rolled out a new AI-driven cybersecurity initiative to help businesses stay ahead of hackers.
The big news? They've brought in tech from Wiz (a company Alphabet just bought for $32 billion) to spot network weaknesses faster and smarter.
It's all about using AI to fight off more complex cyber threats.
Faster detection at Colgate-Palmolive and Shell
Google's new lineup features Gemini AI for sharp threat analysis, a threat-hunting agent that tracks down new attack tricks, and Google Cloud Fraud Defense to catch bots better than ever.
Google says customer success stories from Colgate-Palmolive and Shell show these upgrades have already made their systems safer and quicker at catching problems, proof that the right tech can make a real difference.