Google updates AI mode and AI overviews to surface links
Technology
Google is rolling out updates to its AI Mode and AI Overviews features, aiming to make finding useful links way easier.
Inline links will now show up higher in AI answers, and the links at the end get a fresh look for better clicks.
It is all about helping you spot what matters faster.
Google adds thumbnails, clickable creator names
The "Dive Deeper" section is getting image thumbnails and bigger, more clickable cards, making it simpler to jump into topics that catch your eye.
Google is also expanding carousels for trending stories and Preferred Sources to more languages.
Plus, they are testing clickable creator names in video results so you can check out profiles and see more of what your favorite creators are up to, all part of making search feel smarter and more personal.