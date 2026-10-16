Google updates AI search to show inline links in results
Technology
Google just updated its AI search to show inline links to original sources more clearly.
This is a direct response to publishers' worries about losing web traffic, so now when you get an AI Overview or use AI Mode, you will spot important source links right in the results, making it easier to check out where info is coming from.
Google tests context and expands carousels
Google is also testing features like showing more context with certain task-based searches and rolling out those link carousels for timely articles across more locations and languages.
Plus, they are testing clickable links in AI Mode to search profiles for publishers and creators.
The goal: help users find trusted info fast while giving publishers better visibility.