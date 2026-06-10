Google updates Android chat status bar icon to avoid mis-taps
Technology
Google just gave its Chat app a new look on Android, specifically, the status bar icon.
The old icons for Chat and Messages were almost twins (with Chat being a white adaptation with a tiny smile), which made it easy to tap the wrong one, especially if you use both for work and personal chats.
Google rolls out outline chat icon
The new Chat icon goes for a hollow, outline style that stands out from the Messages icon.
This update started rolling out June 9, 2026 (version 2026.06.01.x), making it easier to tell Chat apart from Messages for people who use both apps.
It's part of Google's bigger push to refresh its Workspace app visuals lately.