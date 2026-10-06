Google updates Chrome AI mode to open sites beside summaries
Technology
Google has dropped a big update for Chrome's AI Mode, and it's all about making browsing smoother.
Now, when you click a search result, the website opens right next to the AI summary, so you can check out new information while still getting quick insights and follow-up help from the AI.
Chrome plus menu, US rollout in April 2026
You'll also find a handy Plus menu that lets you search across your recent tabs, making it super easy to jump back into your research or shopping.
The AI Mode updates are rolling out first for US English users on desktop (Chrome version 146.0.7680.174 or higher); the US rollout occurred in April 2026, and Google said it should reach all users by the end of that day.