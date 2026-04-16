Google updates Gemini with Nano Banana and personal intelligence
Technology
Google just gave its Gemini AI a cool upgrade; now, with the Nano Banana image generator and "Personal Intelligence," you can create custom images using your own photos from the Photos app.
The idea is to make playing with AI art way more personal and easy for eligible users.
Gemini generates images from photos privately
You can connect the Photos app, pick labeled images, and let Gemini turn them into things like dream house designs or other creative visuals.
Google says your photos stay private: they won't be used to train the AI, and using this feature is totally up to you.
US AI Pro Plus Ultra update
This update will hit US subscribers of Google AI Pro, AI Plus, and AI Ultra in the next few days, with plans for desktop Chrome users too.
It's all part of making Gemini more fun and accessible.