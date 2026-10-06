Google updates Gmail with AI overviews, proofread and AI inbox

AI Overviews now give you quick summaries of your emails based on what you search for, while the Proofread tool suggests real-time edits as you type.

The new AI Inbox uses Google's Gemini model to turn emails into easy-to-manage tasks.

Right now, AI Overviews and the Proofread tool are live for G1 Ultra and Pro users in the US but will reach more people soon, while the AI Inbox is rolling out to Google's "trusted testers" program.

Google also promises your email data stays private (it won't be used to train its AI models) so you get smarter tools without giving up privacy.