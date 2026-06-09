Google updates Search and Gemini for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Google adds live standings, tactical visuals

Search will get a live standings page with a FIFA-branded bar so you can follow multiple games at once.

There's also an easy "TV & streaming" card (think Fox), plus lively score animations for goals and red cards.

Gemini 3 Pro adds colorful tactical visuals showing attackers vs. defenders, while new stats, images, videos, and even custom player avatar templates are on the way, making it your go-to hub for all things World Cup.