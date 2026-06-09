Google updates Search and Gemini for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Technology
Google is making the 2026 FIFA World Cup more interactive with fresh updates to its Search and Gemini AI tools.
The changes will roll out globally in the coming days, and for the tournament, everyone gets free access to AI Mode's generative and interactive visual features in Search this summer, for a limited time.
Google adds live standings, tactical visuals
Search will get a live standings page with a FIFA-branded bar so you can follow multiple games at once.
There's also an easy "TV & streaming" card (think Fox), plus lively score animations for goals and red cards.
Gemini 3 Pro adds colorful tactical visuals showing attackers vs. defenders, while new stats, images, videos, and even custom player avatar templates are on the way, making it your go-to hub for all things World Cup.