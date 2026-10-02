Google upgrades AI overviews with expert advice and subscription linking
Google is rolling out upgrades to its AI Overviews, making search results feel a lot more interactive and helpful.
Now, you'll see an "Expert Advice" section that pulls in real opinions from online forums and social media, so you get actual user insights, not just official info.
Plus, if you subscribe to a news source whose publisher has set up Subscription Linking, Google will highlight links to that subscription in AI Mode and AI Overviews for quick access.
Google adds source links and previews
You can now check the original sources directly from the AI summary with one click. No more hunting for where info came from.
There's also an "Explore Additional Sources" area that surfaces extra articles and deep dives on your topic.
And if you hover over a link, you'll get a preview of the website before clicking in, saving time and maybe a few annoying misclicks.