Google upgrades Chrome Enterprise with Gemini Auto Browse feature
Technology
Google just gave Chrome Enterprise a smart upgrade, adding AI features to help users get more done.
The highlight is Auto Browse, which lets Gemini handle tasks across multiple tabs: think copying info from Google Docs straight into your CRM.
You're still in control though, since you approve anything before it's finalized.
Google adds skills, GenAI SaaS report
There's also a new "Skills" feature, so you can save and automate repetitive tasks with Gemini; no more boring copy-and-paste jobs.
On the safety side, Google's making sure IT teams can track how AI tools are used and spot any suspicious activity with new GenAI and SaaS report.
It's all about keeping your work smooth and secure while letting AI handle the busywork.