Google upgrades Chrome with split view and built-in PDF editing

Google has announced a major update for its Chrome browser, introducing three new features: Split View, built-in PDF annotation tools, and a Save to Google Drive option. These updates arrive amid growing competition from AI-focused browser start-ups, highlighting Google's efforts to enhance multitasking and document handling capabilities within the browser itself.

Feature breakdown Split view for side-by-side browsing The Split View feature lets users open two web pages side-by-side in a single window. Tabs can be dragged to either side of the browser or opened directly into Split View via right-clicking. Once activated, both pages fit perfectly together, making it easier to compare information or watch videos while taking notes. The layout can be exited with a simple right-click command.

Enhanced functionality Native PDF annotation and Google Drive integration Along with Split View, Chrome also gets native PDF annotation tools. Users can highlight text, add notes, and perform basic document tasks directly inside the browser. This eliminates the need to download files and open them in separate apps for signing or marking up documents. The third feature improves Chrome's integration with Google Drive by allowing users to upload PDFs directly to their account instead of saving them locally.

Advertisement

Strategic moves Browser wars heating up with AI focus Even though these features aren't AI-driven, they arrive amid growing pressure from AI-native competitors. Google has already integrated its Gemini assistant into Chrome to take on offerings from companies like OpenAI and Perplexity AI. The move is part of a broader trend that some are calling a new round of browser wars.

Advertisement