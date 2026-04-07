Google upgrades Gemini AI to add mental health crisis support Technology Apr 07, 2026

Google just rolled out upgrades to its Gemini AI, making it more helpful for anyone looking for mental health support.

Now, if a conversation indicates a potential crisis related to suicide or self-harm, there's a quick "one-touch" crisis response and a redesigned "Help is available" module that connects you straight to care resources.

These changes were developed with clinical experts to make sure the support is safe and genuinely useful.