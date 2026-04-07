Google upgrades Gemini AI to add mental health crisis support
Google just rolled out upgrades to its Gemini AI, making it more helpful for anyone looking for mental health support.
Now, if a conversation indicates a potential crisis related to suicide or self-harm, there's a quick "one-touch" crisis response and a redesigned "Help is available" module that connects you straight to care resources.
These changes were developed with clinical experts to make sure the support is safe and genuinely useful.
Google.org pledges $30 million to mental-health hotlines
Google.org is putting $30 million over three years into strengthening global mental health hotlines, including $4 million in direct funding for the ReflexAI partnership and integration of Gemini into ReflexAI's training suite.
They're also adding new protections for younger users: Gemini will have protections against acting like a companion and against encouraging emotional dependence, and there are extra safeguards against bullying and harassment.