Google upgrades Gemini enterprise agent platform at Cloud Next 2026

The update brings handy tools like MCP support and an improved Agent Development Kit for tackling more complex tasks.

For security, agents now get unique cryptographic IDs with Agent Identity, plus there's a new simulation tool to safely test what your agent can do before launch.

Workspace Intelligence also steps in to make apps like Docs and Gmail smarter by understanding context better, while a single control plane keeps everything secure and easy to audit, so organizations can trust how their AI is being used.