Google upgrades Gemini enterprise agent platform at Cloud Next 2026
Google just rolled out a big upgrade to its Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform at Cloud Next 2026.
Now evolved from Vertex AI, the platform lets developers pick from more than 200 models, including Gemini 3.1 Pro and Anthropic's Opus 4.7, to build, tune, and manage smart agents all in one place.
Google adds MCP and agent identity
The update brings handy tools like MCP support and an improved Agent Development Kit for tackling more complex tasks.
For security, agents now get unique cryptographic IDs with Agent Identity, plus there's a new simulation tool to safely test what your agent can do before launch.
Workspace Intelligence also steps in to make apps like Docs and Gmail smarter by understanding context better, while a single control plane keeps everything secure and easy to audit, so organizations can trust how their AI is being used.