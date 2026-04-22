Google Wallet launches live updates for real time flight notifications
Technology
Google Wallet just rolled out Live Updates, a handy new feature for Android users (version 16 or later).
Announced on April 21, it sends real-time notifications about your flights, like changes in boarding times, so you're always in the loop before takeoff.
Lock screen shows QR pass, progress
You'll see a plane icon and a progress bar right on your lock screen, plus quick access to your QR code boarding pass and a link to Google Flights for extra details.
Google is planning to bring these updates to train trips and events, making travel even easier.