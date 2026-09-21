Googlebook laptops available for pre-order at $899 with Gemini AI
Technology
Googlebook laptops are now available for pre-order, designed especially for Android users.
Starting at $899, these premium devices come loaded with Gemini AI tools to help you write, organize, and pick up tasks right where you left off on your phone.
The launch heats up the laptop scene as Apple rolls out its $699 MacBook Neo, making things interesting for students and budget-conscious buyers.
Android-based Googlebook laptops sync with phones
Built by brands like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, Googlebook laptops run on Intel or Qualcomm chips and promise up to 14 hours of battery life.
Thanks to their Android-based tech and Chrome OS desktop roots, moving between your phone and laptop feels effortless, perfect if you want everything synced without any hassle.