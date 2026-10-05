Googlebooks launch sees Intel models struggle with heavy Android apps
Google just launched its new Googlebooks today, but there's a hiccup: the Intel-powered models are struggling with some heavy-duty Android apps.
Most regular apps run fine, but more demanding ones can lag or need extra work to play nice, since they're usually made for ARM chips (which handle these tasks better than Intel's x86).
Google partners with Intel and Qualcomm
The first batch of Googlebooks, made by Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer, uses Panther Lake-generation Intel chips. Dell and HP went with Snapdragon X Elite chips instead.
To tackle these app issues, Google is teaming up with developers and chip makers like Intel and Qualcomm to make things smoother.
They're also working on a MediaTek version for the future, showing they're serious about improving performance and user experience.