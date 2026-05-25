Google's AI overviews in Search blanked results for some words

Google Search returned an 'Understood' message

Turns out, the AI was confusing those keywords for commands rather than actual search terms.

For example, typing "disregard" got you a polite "Understood. Let me know whenever you have a new prompt or question." instead of what you were actually looking for.

Other words like "quit" and "ignore" caused similar issues, making users scroll past empty sections to find real results.

Now that it's fixed, searches are back to normal, but it's a reminder that even smart tech can get tripped up by how we use language.