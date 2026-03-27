Google's AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) is now available in your country

Google Translate gets real-time speech translation for iPhone users

Search Live now works in dozens of languages and runs on Google's speedy Gemini 3.1 Flash Live model, so responses are faster and more natural and intuitive.

You'll find it in the Google app for Android and iOS, as well as through Google Lens.

Plus, real-time speech translation in Google Translate is finally available for iPhone users in places like Germany, Japan, and France, making it even easier to chat across languages on the go.