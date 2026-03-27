Google's AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) is now available in your country
Technology
Google just rolled out its AI-powered Search Live feature to more than 200 countries and territories.
Now, you can point your phone's camera at something, ask a question out loud, and get instant audio answers plus helpful web links, no typing needed.
Google Translate gets real-time speech translation for iPhone users
Search Live now works in dozens of languages and runs on Google's speedy Gemini 3.1 Flash Live model, so responses are faster and more natural and intuitive.
You'll find it in the Google app for Android and iOS, as well as through Google Lens.
Plus, real-time speech translation in Google Translate is finally available for iPhone users in places like Germany, Japan, and France, making it even easier to chat across languages on the go.