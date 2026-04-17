Google's Android 17 beta teases Pixel Glow for Pixel 11
Technology
Google's upcoming Pixel 11 phones are expected to get a fresh feature called Pixel Glow, teased in the latest Android 17 Beta.
This upgrade appears to use colorful lights for notifications and feedback, even if your phone is face down, making alerts easier to spot and a bit more fun.
Pixel Glow needs built-in lights
Pixel Glow isn't just about flashy looks; it may light up for calls from your favorite contacts, may give visual cues during hands-free moments, and even may work with Gemini, Google's AI, for light-based responses.
Unlike older flash notifications that use your camera or screen, this one needs special built-in lights, though they're likely hidden in the design.