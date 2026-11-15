Google's Android 17 QPR3 Beta 4 restores 'Disable absolute volume'

Google just dropped Android 17 QPR3 Beta 4 for Pixel phones (Pixel 6a and up), and it brings back the much-missed "Disable absolute volume" toggle in Developer options.

Now, you can finally control your phone and Bluetooth device volumes separately again, a feature testers had been asking to return since it disappeared in earlier QPR3 builds.

Google's Mishaal Rahman confirmed on Reddit that this handy option will stick around for next year's stable release.