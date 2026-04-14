Google's April 2026 update simplifies transfers, reveals Android Pulse licenses

Play Store v51.0, Google Wallet updated

Play Store v51.0 lets you give feedback on AI-generated review summaries, set up a Gamer Profile, and jump into instant gameplay from the You tab.

Google Wallet also looks cleaner with better privacy controls.

Plus, recent updates made it simpler to spot app download numbers in ads and join Play Games Leagues directly, making app picks and gaming on Android a bit more fun and transparent.