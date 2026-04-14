Google's April 2026 update simplifies transfers, reveals Android Pulse licenses
Technology
Google's April 2026 update is here, bringing fresh features to Android, Wear OS, TV, Auto, and even PC.
Now it's easier to transfer your account when you switch phones, and you can check out open-source licenses for Android Pulse right in Google Play services.
Play Store v51.0, Google Wallet updated
Play Store v51.0 lets you give feedback on AI-generated review summaries, set up a Gamer Profile, and jump into instant gameplay from the You tab.
Google Wallet also looks cleaner with better privacy controls.
Plus, recent updates made it simpler to spot app download numbers in ads and join Play Games Leagues directly, making app picks and gaming on Android a bit more fun and transparent.