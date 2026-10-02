Google's Debug seeks EPA approval for Wolbachia mosquito releases
Google's Debug program is taking on diseases like dengue and yellow fever by applying to the EPA for permits to release droves of Wolbachia-infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes across California and Florida.
These lab-grown mosquitoes carry Wolbachia bacteria, which stop local mosquito eggs from hatching when they mate, helping shrink mosquito populations and slow the spread of disease.
Singapore trial saw 70% dengue drop
A Singapore trial saw dengue cases drop by 70%, showing real promise. Still, keeping up these releases is expensive and needs ongoing effort.
Some experts suggest releasing both male and female Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes for longer-lasting results.
While there were some early worries about the environment, most communities now support the project.
As Chantal Vogels from Yale puts it, "Either strategy is highly specific because it only targets A. aegypti, without negatively impacting the environment or broader ecosystem."