Google's Debug seeks EPA approval for Wolbachia mosquito releases

A Singapore trial saw dengue cases drop by 70%, showing real promise. Still, keeping up these releases is expensive and needs ongoing effort.

Some experts suggest releasing both male and female Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes for longer-lasting results.

While there were some early worries about the environment, most communities now support the project.

As Chantal Vogels from Yale puts it, "Either strategy is highly specific because it only targets A. aegypti, without negatively impacting the environment or broader ecosystem."