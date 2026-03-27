Google's Gemini 3.1 Flash Live can detect your emotions

Gemini 3.1 Flash Live is available in over 200 countries

For developers, this is big news: Gemini 3.1 Flash Live handles tricky, multi-step instructions with ease and is available through the Gemini Live API and via Gemini Enterprise.

It works smoothly even in noisy settings and is available in more than 200 countries and territories as part of the expanded Search Live and voice tools.

Plus, all audio generated by Gemini 3.1 Flash Live includes SynthID watermarking to help identify AI-generated content and reduce misuse, so it's smart and secure.