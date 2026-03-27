Google's Gemini 3.1 Flash Live can detect your emotions
Google just dropped Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, its latest AI model designed to make talking to tech feel a lot more natural.
This upgrade can actually pick up on things like confusion or frustration in your voice and respond in a way that makes sense for the moment.
It also keeps longer conversations on track, so you don't have to keep repeating yourself (perfect for things like virtual assistants or customer service chats).
Gemini 3.1 Flash Live is available in over 200 countries
For developers, this is big news: Gemini 3.1 Flash Live handles tricky, multi-step instructions with ease and is available through the Gemini Live API and via Gemini Enterprise.
It works smoothly even in noisy settings and is available in more than 200 countries and territories as part of the expanded Search Live and voice tools.
Plus, all audio generated by Gemini 3.1 Flash Live includes SynthID watermarking to help identify AI-generated content and reduce misuse, so it's smart and secure.