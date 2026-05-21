Google's Gemini adds Canva design tools, Adobe integration coming
Google's Gemini chatbot just got a creative upgrade. You can now use it to make and edit designs right from Canva, without leaving the chat, while Adobe is coming over the next few weeks.
The Canva feature is already live in select English-speaking markets for all Gemini tiers and all Canva plans, letting you type "@Canva" in Gemini to whip up or tweak designs, which are connected to your Brand Kit.
Plus, it uses Google's Nano Banana image model alongside Canva's Magic Layers for smarter edits.
Unclear benefits for paying Gemini users
Soon, you'll also be able to access Adobe's Creative Cloud apps, like Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and Express, directly through Gemini.
While Adobe has rolled out similar tools elsewhere (like Anthropic's Claude), it's still unclear if paying Gemini users will get any extra perks.
Overall, these integrations make it way easier (and faster) for creators to jump between AI help and pro-level design tools, all in one place.