Google's Gemini adds Canva design tools, Adobe integration coming Technology May 21, 2026

Google's Gemini chatbot just got a creative upgrade. You can now use it to make and edit designs right from Canva, without leaving the chat, while Adobe is coming over the next few weeks.

The Canva feature is already live in select English-speaking markets for all Gemini tiers and all Canva plans, letting you type "@Canva" in Gemini to whip up or tweak designs, which are connected to your Brand Kit.

Plus, it uses Google's Nano Banana image model alongside Canva's Magic Layers for smarter edits.