Google's Gemini Android app loses NotebookLM uploads and other features
The Android Gemini app just hit a snag: a recent bug has rolled back several handy features, making things a bit less smooth for users.
The "plus" menu in the prompt box no longer lets you upload NotebookLM notebooks, and it's switched from a list to those side-by-side pills.
You might also notice the "Temporary chat" button is missing, and the option to "Import memory to Gemini" has disappeared from profile menus.
Web access on gemini.google.com intact
If you're missing these tools, good news: you can still access them on gemini.google.com without any issues.
The bug also tweaked some visuals: backgrounds are now gray instead of black, and those suggested action pills lost their outlines.
Plus, the Android overlay outside the app is back to an older look that doesn't offer full access to Tools, and the fullscreen glow is also gone, with only the overlay highlighted.
A server-side fix is expected in short order, so the missing features may return soon.