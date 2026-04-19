Google's Gemini Android app loses NotebookLM uploads and other features

Web access on gemini.google.com intact

If you're missing these tools, good news: you can still access them on gemini.google.com without any issues.

The bug also tweaked some visuals: backgrounds are now gray instead of black, and those suggested action pills lost their outlines.

Plus, the Android overlay outside the app is back to an older look that doesn't offer full access to Tools, and the fullscreen glow is also gone, with only the overlay highlighted.

A server-side fix is expected in short order, so the missing features may return soon.