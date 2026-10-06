Google's Gemini can now search users' Google Chat history
Technology
Google just gave its AI assistant, Gemini, a handy upgrade: it can now search through all your past Google Chat conversations.
So if you need to quickly find project details or remember who said what, Gemini's got you covered.
Before this, it could help with editing messages and pulling info from Gmail or Drive, but searching chat history was off-limits.
Enable Gemini chat search in settings
To use this new trick, you'll need to switch it on in your Chat settings (it's not automatic).
Once enabled, you can ask things like "Who's the marketing lead for Project Clover?" or "What's the latest deadline mentioned for Project X?"
The more your team uses Chat, the more helpful this will be, making group work smoother and giving Slack and Teams some real competition.