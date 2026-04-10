Google's Gemini chatbot now creates interactive 3-D models and simulations
Technology
Google's Gemini chatbot just got a cool upgrade: it can now create interactive 3-D models and real-time simulations right in your chat.
This means you can actually see and play around with tricky topics like physics, chemistry, or astronomy, making learning way more visual and hands-on.
Gemini 3-D models roll out globally
Just ask Gemini to "show me" or "help me visualize" something, and it'll build custom 3-D models you can rotate, zoom, or tweak.
Want to explore the moon's orbit? You'll get a detailed model you can interact with.
The feature is rolling out globally: just head to Gemini's website, pick the Pro model, and start experimenting!