Google's Gemini Enterprise app now available for mobile
Google released Gemini Enterprise, a new mobile app made for work teams, in early access by invitation only.
Available in early access by invitation only on Android and iOS (reported February 26, 2026), it lets you search across company tools like Google Workspace, Confluence, Jira, SharePoint, and ServiceNow—all from one place.
This app is basically a refreshed version of what was previously part of Google Agentspace.
Now, admins can invite users early and it responds to many complaints about mobile restrictions for enterprise accounts.
Pricing starts at $21 per seat/month for Business plans; Standard and Plus editions begin at $30.
AI actually useful (and safe) at work
Gemini Enterprise lets companies create custom AI agents, use pre-built ones, and connect with tons of popular work apps—while keeping data secure.
It's part of Google's bigger push to make AI actually useful (and safe) at work.