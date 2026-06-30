Google's Gemini personalized images now free for eligible US users
Big news for creative types: Google's Gemini app just made its personalized image generation tool free for all eligible users in the US.
You no longer need a paid subscription to whip up custom images based on your interests, and you don't have to fuss over detailed prompts either.
Gemini personalizes images via Google services
Gemini taps into your Google services like Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search to make image creation super simple: just opt in and let it personalize using what you already use.
It can even pull photos straight from your Google Photos without manual uploads.
Plus, with new features like "Daily Brief," an AI video tool called Gemini Omni, and the upcoming Gemini Spark agent on the way (and over 750 million monthly active users!), it looks like Gemini is only getting smarter.