Google's Gemini personalized images now free for eligible US users

Gemini personalizes images via Google services

Gemini taps into your Google services like Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search to make image creation super simple: just opt in and let it personalize using what you already use.

It can even pull photos straight from your Google Photos without manual uploads.

Plus, with new features like "Daily Brief," an AI video tool called Gemini Omni, and the upcoming Gemini Spark agent on the way (and over 750 million monthly active users!), it looks like Gemini is only getting smarter.