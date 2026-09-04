Google's Gemini Spark brings easier photo management to Google Photos
Technology
Google's AI assistant, Gemini Spark, is now teaming up with Google Photos to make managing your photos a breeze.
You can ask it to edit, organize, or share photos with simple commands: no more endless scrolling or manual sorting.
The update is rolling out over the coming weeks for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US.
Searchable photos, automatic edits, private albums
With Gemini Spark, you can search your photos by subject, location, date, or event.
It'll help you spot duplicates, pick out your best shots, and even enhance images or create collages automatically.
Sharing is safer too: new albums are private by default and nothing gets sent out without your OK.
Plus, you can pull text from images straight into Docs if you need it.