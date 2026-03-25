Google's Gemini vs ChatGPT: Which AI chatbot is better

Gemini vs ChatGPT: How to shop with AI

Google's move means you can browse and buy from multiple big brands right inside Gemini.

For OpenAI users, ChatGPT is getting an upgrade this week so you can compare prices, reviews, and product features side by side, making it easier to find the best deal.

After its own checkout tool didn't quite click with users, OpenAI is now focusing on making product info more helpful and engaging within the chat itself.