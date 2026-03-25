Google's Gemini vs ChatGPT: Which AI chatbot is better
Google and OpenAI are making online shopping smarter with their AI chatbots.
Google's Gemini AI now helps you shop for clothes from Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta, all in one place, using Google Pay for easy checkout and Gap is handling delivery.
Meanwhile, OpenAI is shifting gears by partnering directly with retailers to bring shopping features into ChatGPT.
Gemini vs ChatGPT: How to shop with AI
Google's move means you can browse and buy from multiple big brands right inside Gemini.
For OpenAI users, ChatGPT is getting an upgrade this week so you can compare prices, reviews, and product features side by side, making it easier to find the best deal.
After its own checkout tool didn't quite click with users, OpenAI is now focusing on making product info more helpful and engaging within the chat itself.