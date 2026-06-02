Google's June 2026 Android update adds fake call detection

Personal Safety and Quick Share updated

The Personal Safety app gets an upgrade too: kids under 13 will soon be able to show their medical information and emergency contacts right on their lock screen for emergencies.

Car Crash detection is smarter: it will automatically call emergency services and notify your chosen contacts if there is an accident.

Plus, Quick Share will soon work offline between Android and iOS devices, making it much easier to send photos, videos, and documents even without Wi-Fi.