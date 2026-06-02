Google's June 2026 Android update adds fake call detection
Google just dropped its June 2026 Android update, and it is all about keeping you safer and making life a bit smoother.
The big news is Fake Call Detection: now, your Phone by Google app on Android 12 and later can warn you once an incoming call is answered if it looks suspicious or spoofed, so scammers have a tougher time tricking you.
Personal Safety and Quick Share updated
The Personal Safety app gets an upgrade too: kids under 13 will soon be able to show their medical information and emergency contacts right on their lock screen for emergencies.
Car Crash detection is smarter: it will automatically call emergency services and notify your chosen contacts if there is an accident.
Plus, Quick Share will soon work offline between Android and iOS devices, making it much easier to send photos, videos, and documents even without Wi-Fi.