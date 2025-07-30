Next Article
Google's new AI tool can turn your photos into videos
Google just dropped Veo 3 Fast, its latest AI tool designed to help companies whip up videos in record time.
Announced July 30 and coming to the Vertex AI platform this August, it lets you turn any still image into an eight-second video—just upload your pic, add a prompt, and you're set.
Millions of videos created since May
Veo 3 has already powered millions of videos since May, with businesses using it to quickly test ad ideas or fill out entire product catalogs with fresh clips.
Every frame gets a digital watermark for safety, and Google even covers enterprise users if copyright issues pop up.
It's all about making creative content faster—and keeping things secure along the way.