Google's new data center will run on local clean energy
Google and energy company AES are joining forces to launch a new, eco-friendly data center in Wilbarger County, Texas.
This project is part of Google's previously announced two-year $40 billion investment in the state, and Google has contracted to add more than 7,800 megawatts of net-new energy generation and capacity to the Texas electricity grid as part of its broader expansion.
Setting a precedent for sustainable tech expansion
Data centers usually get flak for guzzling electricity and water, but Google says this one's different.
They're using advanced air-cooling to cut water use (limited to critical campus operations such as kitchens), and clean energy will be generated right on site to help keep local power affordable.
As Amanda Peterson Corio from Google puts it, they want to "minimize local grid impact and protect energy affordability."
It's a big step for tech sustainability—and could set the tone for future AI growth without draining resources.