Google's new data center will run on local clean energy

Setting a precedent for sustainable tech expansion

Data centers usually get flak for guzzling electricity and water, but Google says this one's different.

They're using advanced air-cooling to cut water use (limited to critical campus operations such as kitchens), and clean energy will be generated right on site to help keep local power affordable.

As Amanda Peterson Corio from Google puts it, they want to "minimize local grid impact and protect energy affordability."

It's a big step for tech sustainability—and could set the tone for future AI growth without draining resources.