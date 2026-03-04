Google's new Gemini model is its fastest yet

Google just launched Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite—the fastest and most cost-efficient Gemini 3 series model. Available now for preview, it can handle text, images, audio, video, and documents with a massive 1 million input token capacity.

It's cheaper and faster than the previous Pro version Flash-Lite is priced at $0.25 per million input tokens and $1.50 per million output tokens—cheaper than the previous Pro version.

It's seriously quick too: outputs arrive at 363 tokens per second, and it has a 2.5X faster Time to First Answer Token compared with Gemini 2.5 Flash.

You can adjust how 'deep' it thinks for certain tasks You can adjust how "deep" it thinks for tasks like translation or data extraction.

Early testers (like Latitude and Whering) say its accuracy on tough problems rivals much bigger models.