Google's Now Playing feature is becoming a standalone app Technology Feb 14, 2026

Google is spinning off the Now Playing feature—yep, that handy tool on Pixel phones that tells you what song is playing nearby—into its own standalone app on the Play Store.

Until now, it lived inside Android System Intelligence alongside things like Live Caption.

The new app's interface hasn't been detailed; Now Playing currently uses an older two-tab History/Favorites layout.