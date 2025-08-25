Google's Pixel 10 series to support satellite WhatsApp calls Technology Aug 25, 2025

Google's Pixel 10 series, dropping August 28, is bringing something pretty cool—WhatsApp voice and video calls that work over satellite.

So even if you're totally off the grid with no signal or Wi-Fi, you'll still be able to make WhatsApp calls.

When you're using this feature, a little satellite icon will pop up on your status bar so you know you're connected.