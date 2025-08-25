Next Article
Google's Pixel 10 series to support satellite WhatsApp calls
Google's Pixel 10 series, dropping August 28, is bringing something pretty cool—WhatsApp voice and video calls that work over satellite.
So even if you're totally off the grid with no signal or Wi-Fi, you'll still be able to make WhatsApp calls.
When you're using this feature, a little satellite icon will pop up on your status bar so you know you're connected.
First smartwatch with direct satellite access
The new Pixel Watch 4 LTE is joining in too—it's the first smartwatch to offer direct satellite access for sending urgent messages.
At launch, these features will only work with certain carriers and might cost extra for the Pixel 10 series WhatsApp satellite calling.
Google's move stands out since most competitors only offer emergency texting via satellite right now.