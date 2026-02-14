Google's Pixel 10a arrives with 45W wired charging, Android 16

Google's Pixel 10a is dropping on February 18 and steps up its game with 45W fast wired charging—almost double the speed of last year's model. Wireless charging is included (7.5W), but you'll spend less time plugged in.

The phone features a sharp OLED display and Tensor G4 You get a sharp 6.3-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Tensor G4 chip and backed by Titan M2 security.

The phone runs Android 16 and promises seven years of updates.

For photos, there's a solid dual rear camera setup: 48MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, and a 13MP selfie cam.

It packs a big 5,100mAh battery and IP68 rating Packing a big 5,100mAh battery and an IP68 rating for water resistance, the Pixel 10a also supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, NFC, and USB-C.

It's slightly lighter than last year's model at just 183g.