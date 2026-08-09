Google's Pixel 11 launches August 12 with possible $100 hike
Google's Pixel 11 series is officially launching on August 12 at 3pm EST (that's August 13, 3:30am IST for us night owls).
This year, you'll get to pick from four models: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
Heads up: prices could go up by $100 due to the ongoing memory and component crisis.
Google confirms Pixel pricing
Shakil Barkat from Google confirmed the price hike, with the standard Pixel 11 likely to start at $899 or around ₹85,600, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could cost $1,899 or ₹1,80,804.
On the bright side, the Pixel 11 series could get Google's Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the Titan M3 security chip.
Expect smoother screens up to a 120-hertz refresh rate and brighter displays on the Pros.
Camera fans can look forward to upgraded triple-lens setups and improved zoom on Pro models, plus some fresh color options like Hibiscus and Dune.