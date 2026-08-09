Google's Pixel 11 launches August 12 with possible $100 hike

Google's Pixel 11 series is officially launching on August 12 at 3pm EST (that's August 13, 3:30am IST for us night owls).

This year, you'll get to pick from four models: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Heads up: prices could go up by $100 due to the ongoing memory and component crisis.