Google's Pixel 11 series to include HiLight color-changing notification LED
Technology
The upcoming Pixel 11 series is getting a new feature called HiLight, confirmed by a leaked marketing image.
HiLight, which replaces the usual camera flash with a color-changing LED, was teased by Google and now shows up on the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
It's designed to catch your attention for notifications in a smarter, less disruptive way.
HiLight alerts when phone upside down
When your phone is upside down, HiLight quietly lights up to let you know about calls from your favorite contacts or when you chat with Gemini.
It adds some personality and utility to notifications without being in your face.
Google will share more details at the Pixel 11 launch event next week, so stay tuned if you're curious about what else this little light can do!