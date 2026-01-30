Google's Pixel Tablet gets longer Android update support—now through June 2028
Technology
Google just bumped up the Pixel Tablet's Android OS updates, promising support until June 2028.
This puts it on par with the Pixel 6, 7, and Fold lines, matching Google's five-year security guarantee that began at the end of 2024.
What does this mean for you?
If you own a Pixel Tablet (or are thinking about one), you'll get regular security patches, bug fixes, and new features for years—no rush to upgrade anytime soon.
Basically, your device stays protected and fresh until at least mid-2028.
That's more peace of mind (and less e-waste) for everyone.