Google's Search Live now supports regional languages
Technology
Google's Search Live just got a lot friendlier for regional users: it now lets you chat naturally in Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Until now, this AI mode only worked in English and Hindi.
You can also ask questions using voice or camera
Now you can ask Google questions using your voice or even your camera; just speak up or snap a picture in your own language.
Powered by Gemini 3.1 Flash Live technology, the update makes it easy to switch between languages and ask follow-up questions too.
It's all about making search smoother and more personal for everyone who prefers their mother tongue.