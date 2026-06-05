Google's Tasks widget gets Material 3 Android redesign, needs v2026.05.25.x

Tasks widget adds pill-shaped plus button

The refreshed widget features a pill-shaped "plus" button in the corner, making it easier to add tasks (think Gmail vibes).

Dark mode now blends better with your home screen thanks to Dynamic Color theming, while light mode stays familiar.

There's also Liquid Glass keyboard support and some classic touches like the previous bottom app bar stay around.

iOS users aren't left out: the iOS app recently gained iOS 26 support, showing Google wants everyone on board with the new style.