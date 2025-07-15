Google's upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be dust-proof Technology Jul 15, 2025

Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold drops on August 20, 2025, and it's making waves as the first foldable with full dust and water protection (IP68).

It also packs a bigger battery than both last year's Pixel Fold and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Inside, you get Google's new Tensor G5 chip, up to 16GB RAM, and storage all the way to 1TB.