Google's upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be dust-proof
Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold drops on August 20, 2025, and it's making waves as the first foldable with full dust and water protection (IP68).
It also packs a bigger battery than both last year's Pixel Fold and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Inside, you get Google's new Tensor G5 chip, up to 16GB RAM, and storage all the way to 1TB.
Stunning displays, solid cameras
You'll find an 8-inch main OLED display plus a handy 6.4-inch cover screen—both super bright (up to 3,000 nits) and smooth at 120Hz.
The camera setup sticks to what worked before: a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, 10.8MP telephoto lens, and dual front cameras (10MP each).
Should you buy it?
If durability matters or you're tired of charging your phone mid-day, this one stands out over Samsung's latest foldable.
But if you're hoping for upgraded cameras or flashy new features beyond toughness and battery life, you might want to hold off.
Price lands around $1,800 (about ₹1.49 lakh)—so it isn't exactly budget-friendly!