Next Article
SpaceX prepares for 10th Starship test flight
SpaceX is getting ready to launch Starship for its 10th test flight in about three weeks, according to Elon Musk.
This marks the fourth Starship test of 2025, with the rocket aiming for full reusability using its Super Heavy booster and Ship upper stage.
The last attempt on May 27 lost the upper stage about 30 minutes after takeoff.
Challenges faced during the journey to flight 10
The journey to Flight 10 hasn't exactly been smooth—just last month, a nitrogen tank failure caused an explosion that destroyed the original upper stage, so SpaceX had to build a new one.
Plus, earlier flights this year also lost their upper stages more than once.
On a brighter note, the Super Heavy booster has pulled off some solid landings and even got reused in Flight 9.