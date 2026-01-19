Google's voice search on Android just got a makeover
Google is rolling out a fresh look for voice search in its Android app as of January 19, 2026.
The classic four-dot animation is gone, swapped for a stylish gradient "G" logo and a prompt asking, "What's on your mind?"
When you start talking, you'll see live transcription above a colorful arc that pulses along with your speech.
What's new and different?
The update brings in a semicircle listening indicator and uses the same microphone ping sound as AI Mode.
Song search looks cleaner too—there's bigger "Play, Sing, Hum" text and now a quick shortcut to your history.
The globe animation is out, but the "Search a song" button stays put.
Who gets it 1st?
Right now, the redesign is showing up for select users on Google app versions 16.36.40.sa.arm64 beta and 17.1 stable.
The redesign is not yet widely rolled out, with voice customization options like Cosmo, Neso, Terra, and Cassini to make things feel more personal.