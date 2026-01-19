Google's voice search on Android just got a makeover Technology Jan 19, 2026

Google is rolling out a fresh look for voice search in its Android app as of January 19, 2026.

The classic four-dot animation is gone, swapped for a stylish gradient "G" logo and a prompt asking, "What's on your mind?"

When you start talking, you'll see live transcription above a colorful arc that pulses along with your speech.