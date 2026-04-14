GoPro launches Mission 1 lineup with 50MP sensors and 8K

Pro ILS supports Micro Four Thirds

The top-tier Pro ILS model supports interchangeable Micro Four Thirds lenses and is set to arrive later this year.

All models pack pro features like a fast-charging Enduro 2 battery, four built-in microphones with Bluetooth 5.3, and a rugged build that's waterproof and shockproof, so you're covered whether you're filming in the rain or on a mountain bike trail.

Plus, GoPro's offering accessory kits like the Grip Edition and Creator Edition to help you customize your setup.