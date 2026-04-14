GoPro launches Mission 1 lineup with 50MP sensors and 8K
GoPro just dropped its Mission 1 camera lineup, aimed squarely at creators who want serious gear.
There are three models, Mission 1, Mission 1 Pro, and the upcoming Mission 1 Pro ILS, with Mission 1 and Mission 1 Pro rolling out from May 28 and Mission 1 Pro ILS expected in Q3 2026.
Expect sharp details with 50MP sensors and speedy new GP3 processors, plus up to 8K video recording for those crisp shots.
Pro ILS supports Micro Four Thirds
The top-tier Pro ILS model supports interchangeable Micro Four Thirds lenses and is set to arrive later this year.
All models pack pro features like a fast-charging Enduro 2 battery, four built-in microphones with Bluetooth 5.3, and a rugged build that's waterproof and shockproof, so you're covered whether you're filming in the rain or on a mountain bike trail.
Plus, GoPro's offering accessory kits like the Grip Edition and Creator Edition to help you customize your setup.