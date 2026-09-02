GoPro pivots to AI data centers in $285M merger deal
What's the story
GoPro, the popular action camera manufacturer, has announced its entry into the artificial intelligence (AI) space. The company will merge with Starman Optical, a private photonics firm, and expand into AI data center and defense markets. The news sent GoPro's shares skyrocketing by 40%. "We expect this merger to enable GoPro to grow across consumer, commercial and defense markets," said Nicholas Woodman, CEO of GoPro.
Merger details
Major shareholders to benefit from merger
Under the terms of the merger, GoPro's shareholders will get a cash payment of $285 million or $1.14 per share.
The company's stock will continue to be traded on Nasdaq.
Notably, YouTuber Markiplier and private equity firm BlackRock are among major shareholders who stand to benefit from this development, with an 8.5% and 6.4% stake, respectively.
Financial strategy
GoPro to repay $92 million in debt
GoPro has also announced its plan to repay $92 million in debt upon the deal's closing.
The company assured that it "will continue to fully support its existing consumer products and its subscription and cloud platform while investing in growth."
This move comes as part of a broader strategy for a diversified product roadmap.