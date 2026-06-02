GoPro warns of 'substantial doubt' amid soaring memory chip prices
Technology
GoPro is having a rough year, admitting there's "substantial doubt" about its future.
The company's struggling with soaring memory chip prices (up 80% to 110%) and reduced supply from vendors, thanks to high demand from AI tech.
Falling sales aren't helping either, putting even more pressure on its bottom line.
GoPro plans 145 job cuts
To cope, GoPro plans to cut 145 jobs (about one in four employees), which will cost up to $15 million in severance payments and healthcare benefits.
Its revenue dropped 26% in early 2026, partly because of delays with the MAX2 camera launch.
This marks its third big round of layoffs since 2024 as it tries to get back on track.