Govee launches $79.99 table lamp Classic, cheaper Hue Go alternative

Multicolor voice control 30-hour battery

This lamp lets you pick from warm to cool whites or go all out with multicolor effects.

You can control it with voice commands using Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, or Matter.

The Govee app adds some fun too—customize lighting with AI prompts or sync it with music.

Plus, its battery can last up to 30 hours on colored light (or five hours if you want bright white).