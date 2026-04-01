Govee launches $79.99 table lamp Classic, cheaper Hue Go alternative
Technology
Govee just launched its Table Lamp Classic for $79.99, making it a wallet-friendly alternative to the Philips Hue Go (which is over twice the price).
It's actually brighter than the Hue Go, but keep in mind, it's meant for indoor vibes only and isn't water-resistant.
Multicolor voice control 30-hour battery
This lamp lets you pick from warm to cool whites or go all out with multicolor effects.
You can control it with voice commands using Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, or Matter.
The Govee app adds some fun too—customize lighting with AI prompts or sync it with music.
Plus, its battery can last up to 30 hours on colored light (or five hours if you want bright white).